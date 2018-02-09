Special Austin prom crowns every guest a king and queen

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - At Tim Tebow’s “A Night to Shine” in West Austin, every young man is a king, and every young woman is a queen.

That’s because this prom is special, and so are the more than 200 people that attended at Austin Ridge Bible Church Friday night.

Thanks to the help of more than 700 volunteers, the night began with a chance for the special guests to be pampered. Students from local beauty schools volunteered their time to do hair and make up for both men and women with special needs.

After that, a photographer took photos and they lined up for a limo ride around the parking lot before making their way down the red carpet into the prom.

Inside the prom, local vendors served food, volunteers crowned every participant as they approached the dance floor, and “pals” partnered with each prom attendee to dance the night away.

