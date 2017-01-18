KVUE
Close

Southwest announces nonstop flight from ABIA to Pensacola, Fla.

KVUE 4:23 PM. CST January 18, 2017

AUSTIN - People looking for a new destination to explore outside of Austin during the summertime have another option with Southwest Airlines.

The Dallas-based airline announced Wednesday, a summer only, weekly nonstop flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) to Pensacola International Airport in Florida.

The carrier said flights will be available once per week on Saturday, beginning June 10, 2017.

 

(© 2017 KVUE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories