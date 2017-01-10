Photo/@ESPNFCB

Monday night's championship game was officiated by a Big 12 crew led by Nederland native, Mauriceville resident Mike Defee.

You might remember Defee and his son were working together at one of Lamar's preseason scrimmages earlier this year.

It's the first time Mike is wearing the white hat in a national title game. He has served as a back judge and an alternate in previous championship games.

Defee has been trending all over social media today with the hashtag #MuscleRef.

Here's some of our faves...

Chuck Norris checks under his bed at night to see if Mike Defee is under it — Mike Defee's Arms (@MikeDefeeArms) January 10, 2017

http://www.12newsnow.com/news/local/southeast-texan-big-12-referee-trending-on-social-media-as-muscleref/384811937 A video posted by Mike and Mike (@espnmikeandmike) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:20am PST

when every day is arm day pic.twitter.com/V9i7kACi1l — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Excuse me sir. What is your workout routine? Asking for a friend. #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/hVFkKywXPf — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 10, 2017

I'm pretty sure #MuscleRef decides his penalties based purely on which ones allow him to show off his biceps. pic.twitter.com/6uv5aLhlnR — Russell Nam Pham (@russellnampham) January 10, 2017

When the coaches didn't recruit you in high school so you get huge and become the refinator #MuscleRef pic.twitter.com/axlTe1xbEj — Blake Dalton Wood (@theBDWood) January 10, 2017

