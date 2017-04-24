Police: Man kills boss, self inside Dallas office building

First responders at the scene of a shooting at a Dallas office building Monday. Photo: Ashlee Bailey

DALLAS - A man entered a Dallas office building, shot a woman dead and then killed himself Monday morning, police revealed in an afternoon news conference.

Police said the victim was the shooter's boss.

At about 10:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call of an active shooter inside the office building, located in the 8300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway near US-75.

Responding officers arrived to the scene to discover the armed man was inside a locked meeting room, said Assistant Chief Randy Blankenbaker, with the investigation bureau of the Dallas Police Department.

"Officers were forced to utilize a shotgun to breach the front office door," he said.

Once inside, officers discovered the bodies of a female and male.

"We believe the male shot the female and then killed himself," he said.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the victim or the shooter but said the female was his supervisor.

"One of the officers suffered minor injuries from broken glass during entry into the office," Blankenbaker said. "That officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment."

The incident began at about 10:10 a.m. Monday and people inside the building were asked to evacuate at about 10:30 a.m., said Shawn Harber, who was among those evacuated.

According to Blankenbaker, SWAT officers went floor by floor to ensure there were no other suspects and cleared the building by 12:49 p.m.

The shooting reportedly occurred on the seventh floor of the office building. Images captured at the scene appear to show at least one of the building's glass windows broken.

"I was unloading material on the dock of the building," said Jacob A. Cathey. "Heard glass break above me and heard gunshots. I ran inside and got to the seventh floor. I cleared the surrounding rooms of civilians and went back towards the shooters last known location. Heard another gunshot as I was approaching the hallway. Didn't know how many more rounds the suspect had so I waited until Dallas PD arrived on scene."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 39 employees were victims of homicide - and 600 lost work time - as a result of intentional injury by another person in Texas in 2014. The United States Department of Labor says homicide is the fourth-leading cause of fatal occupational injuries in the U.S.

© 2017 WFAA-TV