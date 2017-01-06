Souper Bowl of Caring kicks off with musical smorgasbord

(Photo: Screenshot of Souper Bowl of Caring website)

AUSTIN - What do cheerleaders, a drum line, a mariachi band and a choir all have in common? Besides music -- food. Specifically, the Souper Bowl of Caring.

The St. Edwards University Cheer Squad, drum line members from Travis County High School, as well as a mariachi band and choir from local elementary schools all came out early on this bitterly cold Friday to pump a little energy into the annual event.

The Souper Bowl of Caring tackles hunger in Central Texas every year. It kicks off right after the holidays and wraps up on Super Bowl Sunday. Leaders of the cause say the timing is particularly important because donations drastically drop off after the holidays, but the need remains.

The goal this year is 2.75 million meals. Participants can donate money or food in several ways, including at any HEB, Randalls or Central Market. All of the proceeds go to hunger relief organizations. Central Texas Food Bank, for example, serves nearly 46,000 people each week. A third of them are children.

According to Souper Bowl of Caring, a $1 donation provides four nutritious meals. Groups can also hold their own food drives. To learn about all the ways to donate or volunteer, go here.