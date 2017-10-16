Sound On Sound artists get rescheduled dates after festival cancellation

After the festival was recently cancelled, some Sound On Sound artists have gotten rescheduled shows. (Photo: Margin Walker Presents)

AUSTIN - Music promotion company Margin Walker Presents announced Monday a weekend of rescheduled venue shows for artists formerly booked for the Sound On Sound Festival.

ACL Live, Mowhawk, Empire, Cheer Up Charlies, Emo's, Barracuda, Scoot Inn and a list of other venues will house Sound On Sound artists from Nov. 10 through 12. Tickets to these shows went on sale Monday at 8 a.m. to fans who purchased Sound On Sound tickets, receiving a presale link to help them get first dibs. For the general public, remaining tickets will be released on Wednesday.

Margin Walker said additional shows with artists from the festival, which was cancelled due "recent roadblocks," will be announced through the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

ACL Live (310 Willie Nelson Blvd Austin, TX 78701): Grizzly Bear ($45 / $55 mezzanine seats)

Mohawk (910 Red River, Austin, TX 78701, Doors 8:00 p.m.): Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Blanck Mass ($25)

Empire (606 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701, Doors 5:30 pm.): Citizen, Hotelier, Sorority Noise, Alex Napping, Great Grandpa, Oso Oso ($23.50)

Emo’s (2015 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741, Doors 7:30 p.m.): Washed Out, Austra ($35)

Cheer Up Charlies (900 Red River, Austin, 78701, Doors 9:00 p.m.): Lindstrom, Juan Maclean, Cap’n Tits ($25)

The New Movement (616 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701): Naughty Bits, Sure Thing

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Mohawk (Matinee Show Doors at 3:30 p.m.): The Story So Far, Turnstile, Drug Church ($25)

Mohawk (Late Show | Doors at 9:30 p.m.): Yelle, Capyac ($20)

Emo’s (Doors 7:30 p.m.): Japandroids, Cloud Nothings ($32.50)

Cheer Up Charlies (Doors 7:00 p.m.): The Frights, Hockey Dad, Vundabar ($13)

Scoot Inn (1308 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78702, Doors 7:00 p.m.): Noname, Arima Ederra ($25)

The New Movement: Sandbox, The Neighborhood: 7 Year Anniversary, Part 2

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12:

Mohawk (Doors 6:00 p.m.): Boris, Endon, USA/MEXICO ($20)

Empire (Doors 8:00 p.m.): Snow Tha Product, Castro Escobar, AJ Hernz, Kydd Jones & Tank Washington ($20)

Emo’s (Doors 7:00 p.m.): The Shins, Baio ($59.50)

Cheer Up Charlies (Doors 7:00 p.m.): Ariel Pink, Girlpool, Mild High Club ($25)

Vulcan Gas Company (418 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, Doors 8:00 p.m.): Hot Chip (DJ set), Tim Sweeney, Lovefingers, Flying Turns ($25)

More information can be found at soundonsoundfest.com.

