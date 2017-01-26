City council members are re-evaluating a curbside recycling program after concerns that it is hurting donations for local non-profits.

On Thursday the council decided to a postpone a decision on what to do with the program until a later date.

The program allows people within the city limits to set out a bag of items, such as old clothes, to be picked up and recycled.

But, non-profits like the Salvation Army and Goodwill say the program is already hurting donations.

A Goodwill Representative told council members Thursday that their donations are down 1.5 percent, or almost $500,000 dollars since the program started four weeks ago.

"I was flooded with phone calls and emails from people who are involved with our local nonprofits around the city, concerned with how this new program would affect their donation levels and affect their ability to continue providing services and resources to the city,” said Council member Ellen Troxclair.

The non-profits and the recycling company told council members they plan to meet next week to work towards a compromise.

Some council members worry breaking a contract to end the recycle program would be expensive.

The council postponed the item that would cancel the program altogether.

