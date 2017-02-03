Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - Officials said there is no longer a shelter in place for residents in Pflugerville near West Pflugerville Parkway after a reported "chemical issue" Friday afternoon.

Pflugerville police said a chemical transporter was delivering items to a pumping station when two chemicals mixed and released the chlorine smell into the air. Officers who were on patrol in the area quickly responded, and around 150 homes within a one half-mile radius were asked to shelter in place as a precaution. The shelter in place was lifted around 2 p.m. Friday.

An official with Windermere Elementary School nearby said that recess was canceled Friday and that students may not be released on time depending on when the scene is cleared.

Austin-Travis County EMS initially described the call as a "toxic explosion," but later said there were no patients when they left the scene.

