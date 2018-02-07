Some nutritionists calling Whole30 diet baseless

AUSTIN - It's the popular diet that is so strict, many can't stick with it.

But that hasn't stopped quite a few people from trying the Whole30 program. Some nutritionists are now weighing in and calling the program baseless.

The diet prohibits grains, dairy, legumes, junk food, added sugar and alcohol. The long list of foods you can't have for 30 days can seem daunting. But those are the rules under the popular Whole30 diet, the health trend many seem to be a part of these days.

"Especially being sober January, everyone's getting into the health kick starting the new year," said 25-year-old Alex Carberry.

She tried it but couldn't finish.

"I did. I failed," she laughed. "It was too restrictive for me. It was a big, big change from my normal diet from what I do now."

Dr. Monica Meadows is the director of Coordinated Program in Dietetics at the University of Texas.

The Whole30, she said, is the just latest diet fad.

"Paleo's been around long enough now they're going to tweak that just a bit. I'm not doing paleo, I'm doing Whole30," said Meadows.

The U.S. News and World Report ranked the Whole30 diet 37 out of 40.

Dr. Meadows said there's just no scientific backing for it.

"There is not a reason that we need to eat that way. Our body can manage grains. It can manage legumes. And those foods contribute good nutrients and fiber to our diets. There's no reason to eliminate those," said Meadows.

But Dr. Meadows said she does like the part of Whole30 where it calls for cutting back on refined sugar and flour, which has the added benefit of possible weight loss.

She added that people like the Whole30 diet because people like rules.

"Fad diets, one after another after another show up because people are looking for a magic bullet, and the truth of the matter is the way that you maintain a healthy weight and a healthy body is variety, balance and moderation," said Meadows. "It's not sustainable for most people and in the long run, unless they're making really good choices, it's not healthful."

