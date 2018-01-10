KVUE
Close

Some evacuations underway due to fire at W Austin Hotel

Shawna Reding, KVUE 3:21 PM. CST January 10, 2018

AUSTIN - As crews investigate a report of smoke from the eighth floor of the W Austin Hotel Wednesday, some evacuations are underway, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said the initial report is that smoke is coming from floor-cleaning machines on the eighth floor of the building located at 200 Lavaca Street.

 

 

Crews upgraded the flames to a second-alarm fire. The fire department reported the fire was put out around 3:08 p.m.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories