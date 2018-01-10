Some evacuations underway due to fire at W Austin Hotel

AUSTIN - As crews investigate a report of smoke from the eighth floor of the W Austin Hotel Wednesday, some evacuations are underway, according to the Austin Fire Department.
AFD said the initial report is that smoke is coming from floor-cleaning machines on the eighth floor of the building located at 200 Lavaca Street.
According to @AustinFireInfo - smoke coming from 8th floor of "W" hotel, some evacuating now @KVUE pic.twitter.com/Y942ITOwbi— Christy Millweard (@ChristyM_KVUE) January 10, 2018
Crews upgraded the flames to a second-alarm fire. The fire department reported the fire was put out around 3:08 p.m.
This story will updated as more information becomes available.
