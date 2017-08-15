Snap Kitchen laying off more than 150 Austin, Houston employees

(Photo: Snapkitchen.com, Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.)

AUSTIN - By mid-October, Snap Kitchen will have laid off more than 150 employees at four locations in Austin and Houston, the Texas Workforce Commission confirmed to KVUE Tuesday.

Sixty-five Austin employees will learn that they are being laid off on Oct. 1. Snap Kitchen is laying off 42 employees at its location on Triangle Avenue and 23 employees on Bee Cave Road, the commission said. In Houston, Snap Kitchen is laying off 84 people at one location and 17 people at a different location.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Snap Kitchen hopes to transition many of its Austin and Houston employees to other jobs within the company and will offer job-searching assistance to those affected by the layoffs.

This news comes as the company prepares to open a 30,000-square-foot kitchen in Dallas later this year. The locations in Austin and Houston will be repurposed to focus on menu innovation and fresh baked gluten-free goods, according to the Statesman.

