Smoking rail car at Highland Station delays MetroRail schedule

AUSTIN - Smoke was found emitting from a MetroRail rail car Wednesday around 4:40 p.m. at the Highland Station on Airport Boulevard, Capital Metro spokesperson Mariette Hummel said.

Hummel said passengers were evacuated and waited at the station for the next train. No fire was found.

The train where the smoke was found was taken to Cap Metro's north office on U.S. 183 and Burnet Road, Hummel said, and no exact cause of the smoke is known just yet.

She added that incident caused the route to run 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule and said delays are expected to continue for the rest of the evening.

© 2018 KVUE-TV