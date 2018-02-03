Skimmer Scanner app aims to protect you from gas station thieves

AUSTIN - With all the recent reports of gas pump skimmers found in Central Texas, one smart phone app could offer some relief.

Available on Android and in the Google Play store, Skimmer Scanner uses your phone's Bluetooth radio to detect "a common radio component in modern fuel pump skimmers (HC-05) and warn you if you're about to get scammed."

If a device is detected, Skimmer Scanner asks you not to attempt to remove it yourself and instead alert the gas station attendant.

Skimmer Scanner also gives users the following notice:

Using this app may authenticate your Android device to illegally installed skimmers. Please check your local laws before installing this product. There is implicit risk associated with publicly reporting crimes. Consider these risks before using the app. The effective range of this app varies by phone and by skimmer. For best results, hold your phone close to the gas pump. Also, please keep in mind that failure to detect an HC-05 based device does not guarantee there is no skimmer present. There's always a risk to sticking your card in a strange machine.

