Shooting victim: 'Did you not think someone could get hurt?'

Austin Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of the new year.

Victoria Rocha said she was at 6th and Brazos on New Year's Eve. According to her, just moments after midnight she was shot by a stray bullet.

Austin Police told KVUE Tuesday that the downtown HALO cameras didn't capture the incident and no witnesses have come forward.

So for now, Rocha is trying to heal.

"I can't get into the shower, I can't get on the bed, I can't get up in the car, he has to help me lift it, it feels really heavy," said Rocha.

Rocha recalled what happened that night.

"I stood up and was like 'oh my leg is like, what, my leg's not moving,' it started to burn, then I felt the burning sensation," said Rocha.

She saw blood rushing down her leg, and thought a firework had hit her.

That's until doctors at the hospital told her a 45 millimeter bullet had gone through her leg.

"It came directly down, and it came out this end of my leg," said Rocha.

She's thankful the bullet didn't hit an artery or bone, but it did tear a lot of muscle, forcing the mom of four to stay home from work.

She now has a GoFundMe page to raise money for expenses.

"I cry over frustration because I get so mad that why me, and I am very grateful that I'm alive, but it still makes me really angry that now I have to deal with this," said Rocha.

Now she has a message for the person who shot the gun.

"Why, did you not think it was going to fall? Did you not think someone could get hurt?" Rocha asked.

She feels guns are for protection, not for celebrating.

Police don't have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, contact APD.

