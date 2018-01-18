Sheriff's office sees Wells Branch crime rates decrease

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is getting tough on crime. Late last year, they launched a six-week initiative in the Wells Branch area from October to November.

TCSO said a lot of the help came from the community being in communication with law enforcement.

Robberies decreased by 75 percent; home burglaries by half; car burglaries by 59 percent and narcotics offenses by 29.

"Seeing what they've done with the initiative is very encouraging,” said Kenny Peters, who has lived in the Wells Branch area for about 10 years.

He is also involved with the Wells Branch Neighborhood Association.

Peters said since the sheriff's office launched their crime reduction initiative, "I see more people getting out. In just the last few months with the report coming out ... people ... seem a little more comfortable.”

"We wanted to pick specific crimes so we would have actual measurable (data) to determine are we being successful or not,” said Captain Craig Smith with TCSO.

Their success is due in part to operations like prostitution stings at the Comfort Inn and Sleep Inn in October. The sheriff's office said patrols went up as well and they ask you to be proactive to help them decrease crime.

"Getting that education out there I think had just as much an impact on our presence,” said Capt. Smith.

That could also mean getting involved with a neighborhood association, like Peters did.

"I just hope that people keep an eye out,” he said. “I think that people are aware that more people are moving into Austin and it's a really popular city. So I think people will keep in mind that you just have to keep an eye out for what's going on around you."

Moving forward, the sheriff's office said they will work with their patrol captains to do more proactive patrolling to keep crime rates from going back up.

