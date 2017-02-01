Sheriff's office seeks help identifying burglary suspects caught on tape

The man and woman are seen on Christmas Day at a storage facility in Cedar Park with two black dogs with service-style vests and an SUV that may be a Kia. (Photo: Travis County Sheriff's Office)

Two people suspected to be behind several burglaries in Travis County were caught on tape, and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying them.

The man and woman are shown on Christmas Day at the Life Storage located at 2440 West Whitestone Boulevard in Cedar Park where a burglary was reported. In the photos, they're seen with two black dogs wearing orange service-style vests and a small blue SUV that may be a Kia.

Earlier in 2016, seven burglaries were reported involving the same vehicle. The Travis County Sheriff's Office did not give any information about those other burglaries.

Take a look at some photos of the suspects and their vehicle:

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the burglaries are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

