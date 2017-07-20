Sheriff's office: ICE email about known gang member missed due to 'clerical error'

Julio Cesar Mendoza-Caballero. (Photo: TCSO)

TRAVIS COUNTY - After accusing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of "presenting inaccurate information" regarding the release of a known "Surenos 13" gang member, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it has been brought to their attention that ICE did in fact send an email about the man's criminal history before he was released from jail.

According to the release from TCSO, ICE sent the email at 3:45 p.m. on June 16, which provided the criminal history information and requested that TSCO's decision to decline his ICE Detainer Request be reconsidered. TCSO said the message was missed due to a "clerical error."

But the sheriff's office stands by its statement that ICE could have filed a warrant or a court order to keep him in custody and that they failed to do so.

Thirty-three-year-old Julio Cesar Mendoza-Caballero -- who has previously been deported four times -- was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations officers at an Austin residence on July 14, according to ICE. The agency said it filed a detainer request with the Travis County Jail on June 16, and that he was released from the jail the same day without ICE's knowledge.

In a statement, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said a judge ordered that Mendoza-Caballero be released on a personal recognizance bond.

"Our agency deeply regrets that the message was missed due to a clerical error. We did not receive either a judicial warrant or an order of removal signed by a judge. Either of those documents would have guaranteed that Mendoza-Caballero’s ICE Detainer Request would have been honored," TCSO said in a statement.

Mendoza-Caballero is currently in the custody of ICE as of Thursday.

