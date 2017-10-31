WilCo Sheriff doesn't want breast cancer awareness to fade away with October

As breast cancer awareness month (October) wraps up, the pink signs go away, and the ribbons come down.

But many believe the message, should be just as vibrant all year round.

You may have seen a pink SUV driving around Williamson County this month, and Sheriff Robert Chody said it’s not going away anytime soon.

"This is something that affects everybody," said Chody.

According to Chody, they used drug seizure money to buy the pink car wrap.They've taken the SUV into the community for anyone to sign.

"It's a great tool for us to reach out to our community. We're human too: law enforcement. We deal with the same struggles that the community does,” said Chody.

Now, the SUV is lined with signatures along the handles, windows, and doors.

Each one the name of a survivor, a lost loved one, or a fighter who won’t give up.

Tuesday, Jeanne Williby added her signature.

"This just kind of visually shows the kind of support that breast cancer gets,” said Williby.

Williby was diagnosed less than a month ago and had surgery last week.

She's still waiting for the results.

"It's still a little bit of unknown, and hopefully in the next week I'll have all the answers,” said Williby.

Tuesday, she teared up as she realized she was adding her name to what she calls a sisterhood of support.

"Honestly, I would rather not be signing it,” said Williby.

Chody said it’s been an emotional spot for several people in the community.

"I've had people cry at the vehicle," said Chody. "I was surprised at how accepting and how much people really need this."

Williby's husband of 26 years, Jim, is a sheriff's deputy.

"The whole awareness by word of mouth, by social media, by the car being out, just it’s wonderful,” said Williby.

He said doctors found his wife's cancer after her annual mammogram.

"They came back and said they found something and it was cancerous,” said Williby.

He said it’s been tough on their family.

"When it hits you directly, it's difficult. We have a son, trying to tell him, and you have to deal with it,” said Williby. “It was a shock. It was a real shock."

But, he said he’s thankful his wife got the mammogram screening.

"The surgeon told us, 'you're really lucky, that you go do your checks, every year you're adamant about doing it. because by the time I see, most people it's either too late or it's advanced,'" said Williby.

"My surgeon told me one year would have made a big difference for me,” said Williby.

She’s been telling all of her friends and family to get their yearly mammogram.

"My first thought was I don't want anybody to feel what I'm feeling, at this moment," said Williby.

And that's what the department hopes to remind people to do. When they seek the pink, get checked, before it's too late.

“Get your mammogram. Don't put it off. I know it sucks; it hurts; it's inconvenient; it's uncomfortable,” said Williby.

Chody told KVUE it’s all worth it if it can even help save one life.

"The earlier you check it out, maybe the better chances are, and that's what our goal is to do. And that's why we're doing it,” said Chody.

"I hope it will inspire people," said Williby.

He said there are thousands of people diagnosed with Cancer each year.

"Those are the people that are going to get checked, what about the people who are not, and taking it for granted, or not thinking it’s important,” said Chody.

It's something Williby says his wife will conquer.

"She's tough and we'll get through it,” said Williby.

But they all want to prevent anyone else from adding their name to the car.

