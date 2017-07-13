Shelter in place in Bastrop after 3K gallons crude oil spill

BASTROP COUNTY - Officials are ordering a shelter in place after a crude oil gas line ruptured at FM 20, spilling 3,000 gallons of crude oil Thursday morning.

According to Bastrop officials, sometime after 8:30 a.m., an excavator cut a crude oil line at 417 FM 20 south of Shiloh Road, shutting down the highway in both directions. The immediate area has been evacuated. KVUE's Tina Shively said officials told her there is an evacuation within 2 miles of the rupture.

As of 9:30 a.m., Bastrop officials said the spill is ongoing.

Shively said the pipeline carries oil from Port Aransas to El Paso.

