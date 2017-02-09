Several ABIA flights to, from northeast canceled

female traveller texting at airport check-in desk (Photo: Andrew Bret Wallis/Getty Images, (c) Andrew Bret Wallis)

AUSTIN - Several flights arriving from and departing to the northeast have been canceled Thursday morning, according to the Austin Bergstrom International Airport's website.

As of 8:52 a.m., the flights are coming from or departing to Boston, New York, Newark, New Jersey and Philadelphia. KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman attributes the cancelations to winter storms in the northeast.

Go here to check the status of your flight.

