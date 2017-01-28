(Photo: Killough, Kirby)

KYLE - Nearly 19 percent of Hays County residents are uninsured. That's higher than the national average of 16 percent.

That's why Seton Medical Center Hays in Kyle decided on Kyle as the location of its third Ascension Medical Mission at Home event Saturday.

The line to get in to register was out the door in the morning. Organizers estimated they will serve around 800 people on Saturday.

Community partners and volunteers donated their time and services to provide free healthcare to those who can't afford it. Medical services included vision, mental health and dental.

20-year-old Roy Aguirre said the event helped him and his family.

"I do have health insurance but not dental so it's very helpful because you know we made trips to Mexico just to go get our teeth checked out like once a year or every other year and the last time I got them checked out was when I was 17-years-old," explained Aguirre.

Neal Kelley is the Chief Operating Officer of Seton Medical Center Hays.

"It's really about serving our community, giving back. Doing that in a way where we can help people identify the medical needs," said Kelley.

This is Seton's third and largest medical mission in the past three years. The event served nearly 300 last year in Hutto and it was held in Waco the year before.

