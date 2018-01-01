Seton Medical Center welcomes 2018 baby

AUSTIN - Seton Medical Center Austin welcomed one of the first babies born in 2018 on Monday.
Harrison Gaines Kilpatrick was born at 3:16 a.m. on Jan. 1 to parents Suzanne and W. Gaines Kilpatrick. Baby Harrison is their first child.
Harrison was born at 29 weeks, weighing in at 2 pounds, 15 ounces.
Seton Medical Center said Harrison is doing exceptionally well in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
"Like his creation, his birth in the wee hours of New Year’s Day is a testament to hope and faith," said new mom Suzanne.
