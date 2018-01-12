Service outage impacting wireless 911 calls for AT&T customers in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS - AT&T is reporting that a network service outage is affecting customers' ability make wireless 911 calls in Caldwell County Friday morning.
According to the Office of Emergency Management in Caldwell County at 7:50 a.m., due to the service outage, customers may experience "interruptions or degradation" of wireless calls to 911.
The direct dial phone numbers for the dispatch centers are as follows:
- Caldwell County 512-398-6747
- City of Lockhart 512-398-4401
- City of Luling 830-875-2411
AT&T is working to "fully isolate and resolve the issue."
This story will update when the service outage is resolved.
