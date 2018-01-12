KVUE
Close

Service outage impacting wireless 911 calls for AT&T customers in Caldwell Co.

Shawna Reding, KVUE 8:15 AM. CST January 12, 2018

CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS - AT&T is reporting that a network service outage is affecting customers' ability make wireless 911 calls in Caldwell County Friday morning.

According to the Office of Emergency Management in Caldwell County at 7:50 a.m., due to the service outage, customers may experience "interruptions or degradation" of wireless calls to 911.

The direct dial phone numbers for the dispatch centers are as follows:

  • Caldwell County 512-398-6747
  • City of Lockhart 512-398-4401
  • City of Luling 830-875-2411

AT&T is working to "fully isolate and resolve the issue."

This story will update when the service outage is resolved.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories