Service outage impacting wireless 911 calls for AT&T customers in Caldwell Co.

(Photo: diego_cervo / Thinkstock, diego_cervo)

CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS - AT&T is reporting that a network service outage is affecting customers' ability make wireless 911 calls in Caldwell County Friday morning.

According to the Office of Emergency Management in Caldwell County at 7:50 a.m., due to the service outage, customers may experience "interruptions or degradation" of wireless calls to 911.

The direct dial phone numbers for the dispatch centers are as follows:

Caldwell County 512-398-6747

City of Lockhart 512-398-4401

City of Luling 830-875-2411

AT&T is working to "fully isolate and resolve the issue."

This story will update when the service outage is resolved.

© 2018 KVUE-TV