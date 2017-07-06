Sen. Ted Cruz to hold health care town hall in Austin Thursday

AUSTIN - Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will head to Austin on Thursday evening to hold a town hall discussion on health care.

The town hall will be located at the Renaissance Austin Hotel at the Arboretum at 6 p.m. and is part of his scheduled visits with the Concerned Veterans for America group, which has partnered with Cruz to open discussions on how to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“If veterans have the power to choose healthcare professionals, you want to choose what empowers you and improves the whole system,” Cruz has said on the topic.

The group is holding a number of town hall meetings throughout the state. Wednesday they met in McKinney.

© 2017 KVUE-TV