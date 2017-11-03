Beloved Tejano star Selena finally gets Hollywood star

Selena (Getty)

AUSTIN - "Anything for Selenas!"

Nov. 3, more than 20 years after her death the late American Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Although Quintanilla-Perez died due to a tragic homicide in 1995 at the age of 23, her legacy still lives on.

The movie, "Selena" (1997) gave Jenifer Lopez her break-out role while the statue of Quintanilla-Perez still stands in her hometown, Corpus Christi. More recently, MAC Cosmetics released a makeup-line influenced by the singer with help from her sister Suzette Quintanilla. And in Oct. Google honored the late singer with a doodle.

Fans are expected to line up for the star reveal in Hollywood Nov. 3, airing live at 6:30 p.m. PST.

