Seeing domestic violence young can have long-lasting effects, experts say

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A suspected case of domestic violence that left a mother dead early Saturday morning in eastern Travis County shows the people targeted by abuse aren't the only ones who get hurt.

An arrest affidavit for Roberto Degollado, the man accused of stabbing Emily Martinez Villarreal to death, stated Villarreal's sons witnessed the stabbing.

Seeing such violence at a young age can be traumatizing for children, according to SAFE vice president of prevention and community services Coni Stogner.

"Unfortunately, children who witness domestic violence are very impacted by what they witnessed, and it's very traumatic for them as well," she said. "A lot of times we'll hear that women who experience abuse they feel like maybe their children didn't know what was going on. But what we know is that 90 percent of the time, children do realize what's going on in the home, and it absolutely impacts them."

Victim Services counselor Jeannie Tomanetz with Austin PD's Family Violence Unit said it can be hard for children who witness domestic violence to speak up.

"Fear is a very powerful thing and being afraid of what this person will do to them, considering they already know that they can be violent," Tomanetz said.

Oftentimes, the responsibility lies on those involved in the children's lives, like school teachers or family friends, to keep an eye out for behavioral changes.

"I think it's important if you see some behaviors, anxiety, depression, acting out, that you try to have conversations with children and ask them how things are going in their home. And if you hear something that gives you concern, try to reach out and get support," Stogner said.

There are a number of resources available for victims of child abuse, sexual assault, and domestic violence, including SAFE and The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

© 2018 KVUE-TV