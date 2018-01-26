Secretary of State Rex Tillerson coming to UT

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress opening ceremony on July 9, 2017 in Istanbul. (Photo: OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

AUSTIN - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is speaking at the University of Texas at Austin on Feb. 1, according to a press release from the Department of State.

Tillerson's first stop will be in Austin, where he will outline the Administration’s Western Hemisphere policy priorities in an address at the university.

Tillerson will also be traveling to Mexico City, Mexico; Bariloche and Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Perú; Bogotá, Colombia; and Kingston, Jamaica, from Feb. 1 to 7. He will be meeting with regional partners to promote a safe, prosperous, energy-secure and democratic hemisphere. Throughout his travel, Tillerson will advocate for increased regional attention to the crisis in Venezuela.

According to the press release, in Mexico, Tillerson will be meeting with President Enrique Peña Nieto, Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray, and other senior officials to discuss the U.S.-Mexico partnership on a range of bilateral, regional, and global priorities.

