Second driver charged in Cedar Park racing crash that killed 2 children

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Police have charged a second driver who is accused of racing before a crash that killed two young boys in Cedar Park in January.

Police said Blake Ayres Kirkpatrick, 21, was allegedly driving a Ford F250 pickup and racing with another vehicle driven by Hayden Michael Hammer, 18, before a collision that caused the death of a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old.

Officials said the collision occurred on Jan. 10 between a black 2008 Dodge Ram truck and a 2016 Nissan Rogue. The female driver of the Nissan has been identified as Zara Salman and she remains in a coma in critical condition. Police said the two children, 1-year-old Daniel and 8-year-old Elijah Chaudhary, were pronounced dead on scene. Police said Salman is the biological mother to Daniel and stepmother to Elijah.

Based on evidence and information gathered from preliminary investigation including video and audio surveillance, investigators determined the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck was racing another truck in the westbound lanes of West Whitestone Boulevard prior to crashing into the Nissan, which was turning onto Walton Way.

On Jan. 18, police released a description of the Ford F250, and police started receiving numerous tips. One tip identified Blake Kirkpatrick as driving the Ford F250.

An officer called Kirkpatrick to ask him about what happened that day. He allegedly described pulling up next to the Dodge and said that the female passenger began gesturing to him and laughing as they passed him. He also said that he was on his way to the Sprint store on Walton Way to pay his phone bill.

On Jan. 23, police looked at surveillance video from the Sprint store which showed the Ford with a man matching the description given to police by Kirkpatrick.

Police have charged Kirkpatrick with two counts of racing causing death and one count of racing causing an injury, according to his attorney and court records.

