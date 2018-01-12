Seating changes coming to Longhorns' DKR Stadium

Nov. 24 snapshot Longhorns Sunset by Sarah McGlasson (Photo: Submitted by Sarah McGlasson)

AUSTIN - Big changes are coming to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, according to TexasSports.com.

The Longhorn fan experience remains a top priority at the University of Texas in Austin, thus the stadium has revamped their seating chart to give students, guests and season ticket holders the ultimate fan experience.

A student section was added to the seating chart in the southeast corner of the south end zone of DKR. The tickets will be general admission, rewarding the early birds wanting the best seats in the house. The section will include the Longhorn Band, continuing their tradition of sitting among their peers during games.

Athletic Director Chris Del Conte expressed his hopes to keep the game day experience special with hopes to improve student attendance and participation by giving UT students their own section.

All visiting teams' seats will be moved to the upper deck, like most Big 12 member schools.

Due to the changes, season ticket holders with seats on the southeastern side of the stadium swap to the northeast end. The vacant seats in the southeast will become part of the new student section, merging with the existing one in the south end zone.

According to Texas Sports, many relocating fans will see improved seat locations and get better views of the new video board. It will also give fans a closer proximity to the food court.

Another priority is to completely pack the stands with the loyal Longhorn fans every home game. UT wants the environment to be fun and memorable for all students and guests, keeping renewal prices for existing season ticket holders the same for the third consecutive season.

All season ticket holders have until March 8 to renew their tickets for the same price.

For more information, please call 512-471-3333 or click here.

