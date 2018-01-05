Seaholm renovations almost complete, developers say

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Seaholm Power Plant on Cesar Chavez was built in 1950s, and after providing Austin with energy for decades, closed up in the mid 1990s.

It sat dormant for years, until getting a new life about five years ago.

"It's got funky, it's edgy, it's got industrial,” said Travis Dunaway with Endeavor Real Estate Group. "We talk a lot about being authentic and what makes Austin special and unique, and Seaholm sort of encapsulates all of that.”

The space is now full of office, retail, residential and green space.

According to Dunaway, about 1,500 people pass through there each day. He predicts that number will only get bigger.

"This is where we're occupying right now,” said Stephen Hadley, CEO of Pathway.

Hadley and his company just moved into the office space in Seaholm.

"I've literally not stopped smiling since we moved into this space,” said Hadley. "Personally, I love it, especially outside with the smoke stacks and how everything's been renovated."

Here, they help manage veterinary clinics across the country and have now made the office space pet-friendly for the first time.

"We really wanted to be downtown,” said Hadley.

They're the latest tenant to move into the building.



"This is like our favorite building in the city,” said Hadley. "It's a mix a modern and historic."

"Perceptions of the project have sort of changed from, 'It's authentic and it's Austin and it's a great location,' to, 'Oh my gosh, it's the heartbeat of what appears to be this new urban residential core,'” said Dunaway.

Dunaway said the entire project is about 80 percent complete, with one last retail location to fill and more people to make the space their home.

"Austin doesn't have a lot of historic buildings,"said Dunaway. "A city that grows this fast after being so small, I mean, by definition, old and historic just doesn't really exist. So something of this scale ... I can't think of another building like it.”

