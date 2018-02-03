Scouts march downtown for 69th annual Report to State Parade

(Photo: Capitol Area Council)

AUSTIN - Scouts from all over the state gathered in Downtown Austin Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of the Scouting movement at the 69th annual Boy Scout Parade and Report to the State of Texas.

Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Varsity Scouts, Venturers, Sea Scouts, Explorers and STEM Scouts from all over Texas marched up Congress Avenue to the Capitol during the parade Saturday morning.

In addition, Scout Delegates from each council in Texas were invited to speak in the House of Representatives and reported to a member of the state government about Scouting accomplishments in their council from the past year.

