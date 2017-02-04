Rain didn't dampen the 68th Annual Report to State Parade Saturday morning as Boy Scouts from all over the state marched to the Capitol building.

The march started at the Ann Richards bridge and went down Congress Avenue, ending at the Capitol. The annual event allows scouts to report on how they've improved their communities.

Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Varsity Scouts, Venturers, Sea Scouts, Explorers and STEM Scouts from all over Texas participated in the parade. Scout Delegates from each council in the state reported to a member of the state government on the Scouts' accomplishments in their communities.

"That's the good thing about Scouts and this, you get to see your other friends in Texas," said Boy Scout Michael Graham.

There was also a rededication ceremony for Eagle Scouts, the highest rank a boy scout can achieve.





