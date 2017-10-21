Score updates: UT, OSU tied 10-10 in fourth quarter

AUSTIN - The University of Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys both enter Saturday's game with identical records: 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play.
UT is coming off a 29-24 loss to Oklahoma in the AT&T Red River Showdown. OSU dispatched of Baylor, 59-16, on Saturday.
What to know: Longhorns face off against Oklahoma State Saturday
Follow along for score updates:
Fourth quarter:
OSU 10, UT 10
Third quarter:
OSU 7, UT 10
Second quarter:
OSU 7, UT 7
First quarter:
OSU 7, UT 0
PHOTOS: Longhorns battle Cowboys in Austin
