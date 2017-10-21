KVUE
Close

Score updates: UT, OSU tied 10-10 in fourth quarter

KVUE 1:43 PM. CDT October 21, 2017

AUSTIN - The University of Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys both enter Saturday's game with identical records: 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play.

UT is coming off a 29-24 loss to Oklahoma in the AT&T Red River Showdown. OSU dispatched of Baylor, 59-16, on Saturday.

RELATED: 

What to know: Longhorns face off against Oklahoma State Saturday

Follow along for score updates:

Fourth quarter:

 

OSU 10, UT 10

Third quarter:

OSU 7, UT 10

Second quarter:

OSU 7, UT 7

First quarter:

OSU 7,  UT 0

PHOTOS: Longhorns battle Cowboys in Austin

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories