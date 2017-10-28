Score Updates: Longhorns lead Baylor 14-7 in second quarter

WACO, TEXAS - Today, the University of Texas Longhorns traveled to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears.
The Longhorns enter coming off back-to-back defeats to Top 12 teams to move to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor enters the game at 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the Big 12.
Follow along for live score updates:
Second Quarter:
UT 14, BU 0
UT 14, BU 7
First Quarter:
UT 7, BU 0
RELATED:
What to know: Longhorns hit the road to take on Baylor Bears
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs