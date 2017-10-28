KVUE
Score Updates: Longhorns lead Baylor 14-7 in second quarter

KVUE 12:11 PM. CDT October 28, 2017

WACO, TEXAS - Today, the University of Texas Longhorns traveled to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears.

The Longhorns enter coming off back-to-back defeats to Top 12 teams to move to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor enters the game at 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the Big 12.

Follow along for live score updates:

Second Quarter:

UT 14, BU 0

UT 14, BU 7

First Quarter:

UT 7, BU 0

 

