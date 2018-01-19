Score free popcorn this weekend with Alamo Drafthouse and lyft

An estimated 4,000 tons of popcorn is consumed during the big game. (Photo: Fuse)

AUSTIN - Attention popcorn lovers, your day has come!

Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day, and Alamo Drafthouse and Lyft are teaming up to give Austin riders free popcorn all weekend long.

For all of you who enjoy your fix of salty goodness, simply take a Lyft ride to any of the six Alamo Drafthouse locations in Austin, show the ride receipt at the box office, and get a free popcorn voucher to redeem in the theater.

But that's not all! According to the press release, Austin riders can get $10 off their Lyft ride to any Alamo Drafthouse theater in Austin by using the code ALAMOFREE10, or clicking here to redeem.

Offer valid Jan. 19-21.

