Schulenburg man arrested in connection to Fayette County murder

KVUE 6:08 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

A Schulenburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a murder in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO said deputies and EMS responded to a house on Highway 90, east of Schulenburg, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after someone requested a welfare check. Upon their arrival, officials found a man, identified as 45-year-old Russell Holub, deceased.

After an investigation, deputies arrested 34-year-old Gregory Adcock. 

Adcock was booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with murder. 

