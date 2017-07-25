Schulenburg man arrested in connection to Fayette County murder

Gregory Adcock, 34, of Schulenberg. (Photo: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

A Schulenburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a murder in Fayette County, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO said deputies and EMS responded to a house on Highway 90, east of Schulenburg, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after someone requested a welfare check. Upon their arrival, officials found a man, identified as 45-year-old Russell Holub, deceased.

After an investigation, deputies arrested 34-year-old Gregory Adcock.

Adcock was booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with murder.

© 2017 KVUE-TV