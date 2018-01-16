Schools continue to close from wintry weather

CENTRAL TEXAS - Austin, winter is here. As we wait for the storm to pass, several schools and offices are either having delayed starts times or continuing to cancel classes in light of the winter advisory.
SCHOOLS:
Fayetteville ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday
Flatonia ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday
Round Top Carmine ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday
Schulenburg ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday
La Grange ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday
Sacred Hear School (La Grange) - Classes canceled Wednesday
