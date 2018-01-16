Schools continue to close from wintry weather

Credit: KENS 5

CENTRAL TEXAS - Austin, winter is here. As we wait for the storm to pass, several schools and offices are either having delayed starts times or continuing to cancel classes in light of the winter advisory.

SCHOOLS:

Fayetteville ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday

Flatonia ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday

Round Top Carmine ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday

Schulenburg ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday

La Grange ISD - Classes canceled Wednesday

Sacred Hear School (La Grange) - Classes canceled Wednesday

