Scammer pretending to be deputy gets a call from WilCo sheriff

A scammer pretending to be a Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy thought he had the perfect scam...until he called the sheriff himself.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted a video to Twitter showing him return a call to the scammer.

"I'm trying to find out if there's a warrant," Chody joked.

Sheriff calls phone scammer. Dep Marshall doesn't work for us! It's a SCAM#5129911693 pic.twitter.com/Cjete792ST — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) August 15, 2017

Chody said the scammer, who identified himself as Deputy Marshal, had called Chody and said he owed money to the sheriff's office for a warrant.

The scammer hung up after he realized Chody was law enforcement.

Chody said the scammer appears to be calling from Lometa, which is northwest of Georgetown, and is calling from the number 512-991-1693.

Scammers will frequently pretend to be associated with law enforcement and threaten victims with arrest if they don't send money for an alleged warrant. Deputies will never ask residents to pay warrant fees over the phone. If you receive one of these calls, hang up. If you are concerned about a possible warrant, contact the county directly.

