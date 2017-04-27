Saturday night storms could be severe

Dark clouds covering the sky. (Photo: Herianus)

A west coast storm system, with an associated cold front, will increase thunderstorm chances Saturday evening (April 29th) through the early morning hours on Sunday (April 30th).

Saturday will start off with low clouds, patchy fog, and drizzle.

By Saturday afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but not widespread.

Overall, the best chance for thunderstorms will come Saturday evening through early Sunday morning, as a cold front moves in from the west.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of our area under a risk for severe storms starting Saturday evening. Much of the area, including the City of Austin, is highlighted under a "Slight Risk" for severe storms, meaning scattered severe storms will be possible. Northeastern sections of the area (including all of Milam County, much of Lee County, and eastern sections of Williamson and Bastrop County) have been placed under an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather, meaning numerous severe storms will be possible.

The greatest risk from storms will come from severe storms producing large hail and damaging winds. Tornadoes and flash flooding are both small threats at this time. Up to an inch and a half of rainfall will be possible.

© 2017 KVUE-TV