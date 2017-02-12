Sargento Cheese products being recalled

Sargento Cheese products under a recall. NBC Photo

Sargento is recalling some of its cheese products because of potential contamination.

Meijer, the supplier of Sargento's specialty Longhorn Colby, says the product could be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, a germ which can cause a serious infection called Listeriosis. The CDC says Listeriosis usually affects pregnant woman, newborns and older adults.

While Meijer says no one has gotten sick from the products, they and Sargento are recalling several items as a precaution.

Included in the recall are Sargento Ultra Thin Longhorn Colby ( 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”), and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho and Taco Cheese (8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17”)

Other items packaged on the same line are being recalled.

These included Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, Off the Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese and Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese.

You can find out more on the recall at Sargento.com.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved