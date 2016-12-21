'Santa's helper' pays off layaways for dozens of Austin families

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - An Austin man is giving nearly 100 families an early Christmas gift this holiday season they might not have been expecting.

“Each one kind of tells a story,” said Kacee Jackson, shuffling through a stack of receipts. “This wasn’t somebody asking for a handout. This is someone who really wanted to buy something for their kids.”

Jackson is the Austin business owner who decided to pay off hundreds of gifts on layaway at Toys R Us stores for local families.

He said he was inspired to do so after hearing the predicament of one of his clients.

“I was actually helping a homeowner who was struggling,” said Jackson. “She was actually in foreclosure. This kind of struck me, among the things that she was trying to save (were) her house. But was also concerned about paying off layaway for some gifts for her kids.”

On layaway were an Amazon Fire tablet and a You and Me Deluxe Baby Doll set for her children.

The $55 balance she had was paid off by Jackson.

But he did not stop there.

Toys upon toys at all three Toys R Us stores in Austin in layaway – he paid off.

He encouraged his friends on Facebook to do the same.

In total his friends and family, he said, spent $11,000.

And he does not want credit. He said it is just helping his neighbors.

“As business people, it’s important that we live our lives and not just focus on making money,” said Jackson. “We’re also kind of responsible for helping out the community.”

Even though layaways have ended at Toys R Us for the Christmas season. Jackson encourages you to pay off balances for families at stores like Wal-Mart or Target if you can – at any time of the year.

