San Marcos to receive additional $935K in federal relief funds

In total, Thomaides said city officials found there's about $100 million worth of needs.Because of that, the breakdown of every dollar is essential.
Of the $33,794,000 the city has received, about $25 million has been allotted like this:-30 percent will go toward fixing, re-building or buy-outs of homes
-50 percent will go toward more infrastructure to help prevent future floods
-15 percent will go toward planning initiatives
-5 percent will go toward administrative costs
"(That 30 percent breaks down to about $7.5 million, which) is going to go directly to homeowners' bank accounts. It's going to refurbish the homes that were damaged. So far, we've had 56 applications," said Thomaides, who added they expect more applications.As for the remaining funds, city officials added it won't necessarily have the same breakdown. But it will go toward similar initiatives.
While Hernandez called for better drainage and more water gages, he'd like relief from the money his family's had to pay."A lot of the homeowners here were straining here on money and finances just trying to get their lives back to normal," Hernandez said.
A plea for normalcy many can relate to.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs