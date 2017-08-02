San Marcos to receive additional $935K in federal relief funds

San Marcos was one of the hardest-hit areas during the Memorial Day Weekend and All Saints Day floods. (Photo: KVUE)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Texas is set to receive nearly $19 million in additional funding from floods in 2015 and 2016.

Of that amount, nearly $1 million will go to the City of San Marcos to assist with the Memorial Day Weekend and All Saints Day Floods.

"Guess you could say it's like a nightmare in reality," Eddie Hernandez said, as he described the storms just outside his Blanco Gardens Subdivision home.

The area was one of the hardest hit in both floods. Like many flood victims, Hernandez's family did not have flood insurance.

Hernandez said the flooding caused about $5,000 worth of damage to their home and to a shed in the backyard.

"It was very stressful. I mean, trying to come up with the funds from working or borrowing," Hernandez said.

The news of additional funding can directly affect families such as the Hernandez's.

With Tuesday's $935,000, the city is set to receive $33,794,000 in federal flood relief funds, which officials said will primarily go toward two key categories.

"One is for housing rehabilitation, for people whose homes were damaged by those floods. And the second is for infrastructure -- to make the long-term flooding prospects less likely, to increase the flood resiliency of the city of San Marcos and especially those neighborhoods that were affected," said San Marcos Mayor John Thomaides.

Officials were elated with the additional funding.

"There's no way that the city of San Marcos could ever afford to write a check for $33 million," Thomaides explained. In total, Thomaides said city officials found there's about $100 million worth of needs. Because of that, the breakdown of every dollar is essential. Of the $33,794,000 the city has received, about $25 million has been allotted like this: -30 percent will go toward fixing, re-building or buy-outs of homes

-50 percent will go toward more infrastructure to help prevent future floods

-15 percent will go toward planning initiatives

-30 percent will go toward fixing, re-building or buy-outs of homes-50 percent will go toward more infrastructure to help prevent future floods-15 percent will go toward planning initiatives-5 percent will go toward administrative costs "(That 30 percent breaks down to about $7.5 million, which) is going to go directly to homeowners' bank accounts. It's going to refurbish the homes that were damaged. So far, we've had 56 applications," said Thomaides, who added they expect more applications. As for the remaining funds, city officials added it won't necessarily have the same breakdown. But it will go toward similar initiatives. While Hernandez called for better drainage and more water gages, he'd like relief from the money his family's had to pay. "A lot of the homeowners here were straining here on money and finances just trying to get their lives back to normal," Hernandez said. A plea for normalcy many can relate to.

