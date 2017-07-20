San Marcos police seeking aggravated robbery suspects

Surveillance stills of suspects in the robbery of the Advance America in San Marcos, Texas on July 19, 2017. (Photo: Provided by San Marcos Police Department)

SAN MARCOS - San Marcos police are searching for two suspects in an aggravated robbery at a payday loan store Wednesday afternoon.

An employee at the Advance America store located at 909 Highway 80 #B told police that the suspects pointed a gun at her and said she would be killed if she did not comply while she walked to the safe at 5:11 p.m. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.

One of the suspects was wearing a black shirt, beige shorts and a camouflage hat. The other man was wielding a black handgun and wearing a gray shirt with a white undershirt and shorts.

If you have any information about these suspects, please call Detective Patrick Aubrey at 512-753-2306.

