San Marcos PD searching for alleged robbery suspects, asking for public's help ID'ing them

Screenshot from San Marcos Police video (Photo: Custom)

SAN MARCOS, TX - The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects of an alleged robbery at the Hoffman’s Supply store, located at 440 S. Guadalupe St. in San Marcos.

Police said at approximately 4 a.m. on Feb. 2, two suspects forcibly entered the business by attaching one end of a chain to the front door of the building and the other end to a vehicle hitch, then ripped the doors from the building.

San Marcos Police Department (Photo: Custom)

The suspects stole three Miller welders and one Lincoln welder, according to police.

SMPD posted this video via Facebook of the incident:

San Marcos Police described one of the suspects as a White/Hispanic male with a thin build, wearing grey and red Nike Air Jordans, and glasses. The other suspect was described as a White/Hispanic male with a stocky build, wearing black Nike shoes, and a black hoodie with the Virgin Mary on the front and reads "Pray For Us" on the back.

San Marcos Police Department (Photo: Custom)

If you have any information about this incident and/or can identity the suspects, please contact San Marcos Police Detective Patrick Aubry at paubry@sanmarcostx.gov or call (512) 753-2108.

