San Marcos H.S. student dies in rollover crash

Police car with lights on. (Photo: Westend61/Getty Images, Westend61 / Sean Locke)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - After a driver lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll over, a San Marcos High School student was ejected from the vehicle and died Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of San Marcos, the 16-year-old driver of the 1996 Ford Explorer lost control and rolled several times after striking the center barrier near the 206 southbound mile marker on Interstate 35 at 3:43 p.m. The 15-year-old student was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m.

The driver and another 15-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The student has not been identified yet.

© 2017 KVUE-TV