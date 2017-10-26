San Antonio Zoo hatches rare cockatoo

The San Antonio Zoo has announced the hatching of a rare bird.

In a Facebook post welcome the "newest member to our flock!" the zoo states that this hatching was nineteen years in the making.

The zoo says that newborn bird is the first successful hatching of a Palm Cockatoo in the United States since 2014.

According to the zoo, Palm Cockatoos are native to Northern Australia and small Indonesian Islands. The birds are part of the Species Survival Plan, developed in 1981 by the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the survival of threatened and endangered species.

View the Facebook post below:

© 2017 KENS-TV