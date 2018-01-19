San Antonio PD recruits in Austin following failed contract talks between police association, city

San Antonio police officers visit Austin to recruit current Austin PD officers and community members. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The San Antonio Police Department is dipping into the Austin pool.

Representatives stopped by the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel near the UT campus Friday to recruit officers and community members after failed negotiations led dozens of officers to leave the Austin Police Department.

They compared the cost of living between the two cities, along with officer benefits, pay and pensions.

San Antonio Police Department Sgt. John Zuniga said they're attracted to Austin because of the city's college population and how fast it's growing. But the failed contract talks between Austin Police Association and the City of Austin is another reason they came.

"When we saw that Austin's having some contractual problems, that did definitely spur this trip here. We're trying to recruit for our citizens that we serve, and they understand," Zuniga said.

At least 37 Austin police officers have left the department since contract talks failed at the end of December.

© 2018 KVUE-TV