San Antonio man claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 1:26 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio just gained another instant millionaire.

John Mikus claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Instant Millionaire.

His prize was the third of 40 worth $1 million available in the game. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 3.20, including break-even prizes.

Mikus bought the winning ticket at the Z-Mart in the 3800 block of Quiet Meadow Street.

 

