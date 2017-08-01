San Antonio man claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio just gained another instant millionaire.

John Mikus claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Instant Millionaire.

His prize was the third of 40 worth $1 million available in the game. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 3.20, including break-even prizes.

Mikus bought the winning ticket at the Z-Mart in the 3800 block of Quiet Meadow Street.

© 2017 KENS-TV