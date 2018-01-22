Salt Lick co-founder dies at 104

(Photo: Courtesy of Salt Lick Barbeque)

The co-founder of Salt Lick, Hisako Tsuchiyama Roberts, died Thursday in Austin at the age of 104 according to Austin360.

Hisako Roberts was a native of Lihue, Kauai, and met her late husband, Thurman Roberts while he was stationed with the Navy in Hawaii during WW ll. Together the two married and returned to Texas where they created the restaurant, Salt Lick in Driftwood, Texas in 1967.

Prior to creating the popular barbeque restaurant, Hisako Roberts got her masters degree in psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

According to her son, Scott Roberts, Hisako Roberts brought several flavors from her own culture to the meat specialists. His book " Salt Lick Cookbook: A Story of Land, Family, and Love," he writes about his mother's unique way of frying vegetables and shrimp for their menu as well as her no-nonsense approach to business and her admirable work ethic, according to Austin 360.

Upon Hisako Robert's retirement in 1981, Scott Roberts took the reins of the family business and has plans to open another location in Grapevine later this year or in 2019, Austin 360 reported.

Salt Lick Barbeque expressed how grateful they were for Hasiko and stated on their social media, "She will be remembered for her excellent cooking, green thumb, financial acumen, love of education, vivacious reading habit and fondness for PBS. We are grateful for her long life and will miss her dearly."

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to KUT or The University of Texas at Austin.

© 2018 KVUE-TV