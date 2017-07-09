RTX convention wraps up in Austin

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The last day of the RTX Convention is wrapping up Sunday evening at the Austin Convention Center.

It's hosted by the local internet media group, Rooster Teeth.

The event has brought in thousands of video game and animation fans. All-day passes on Sunday sold out.

One of the most popular panels Sunday was RWBY – attracting hundreds of fans for the anime-style internet series.

"For a lot of us it's just entertainment,” said Shannon Sorensen, an Austinite and fan of RWBY. “Being transported to a fantasy world that isn't quite like this one … can be a break every once in a while."

She was joined by her friend Kate Kruse from Seattle.

“This is the only opportunity that I have to meet my friends from this community,” said Kruse. “There’s a lot of us kind of all over the place. And it’s just a really good time for us to get together and bond over something that we all really love.”

More than 20 different panels took place Sunday. They included panels on 3D animation, voice-acting animation and the future of comic book movies.

This is the event's seventh year.

Next year, RTX will be August 3-5.

